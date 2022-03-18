Madhu Warrier's directorial debut Lalitham Sundaram was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 18. The Malayalam family-entertainer stars Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati and Anu Mohan in key roles. However, after few hours of its release the reviews are out. The film has been tagged as good, cute family drama and a decent watch by Twitterati. Fans and critics have also praised Madhu Warrier's effort on his debut movie as a director. Lalitham Sundaram Trailer: Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup’s Disney+ Hotstar Film Promises To Be A Fun-Filled Family Entertainer (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

A Feel Good Entertainer!

#LalithamSundaram A feel good entertainer From the tittle song to the Mid it's going good... But after that the pase of the movie going backwards but totally a family drama worth to watch.. Good directional debut from madhu warrier@ManjuWarrier4 #BijuMenon pic.twitter.com/jnMEVXyydr — SECOND SHOW (@DarkClo19608927) March 18, 2022

Simple And Beautiful!

Simple and Beautiful. Watch it with your family this weekend. A feel good Family drama ❤️.@ManjuWarrier4 #LalithamSundaramOnHotstar #LalithamSundaram pic.twitter.com/aZTzUCTFLY — Anudeep Palliyath (@Anudeepalliyath) March 18, 2022

Good Family Drama!

#LalithamSundaramOnHotstar a feel good family drama set in a beautiful hill station. @ManjuWarrier4 carries the show along with #BijuMenon & #SaijuKurup lending apt support. #MadhuWarrier’s directorial debut has its moments. pic.twitter.com/9TMOVB0vqU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 18, 2022

Nice!

#LalithamSundaram - Simple N Beautiful ! A nice family movie with a good performances and story line Perfect executes the bondness of the family relationships Fine pick of casting and pleasant musics A Good debut direction from Madhu Warrier 3.5/5👌#LalithamSundaramOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/jjyPYjJxD3 — Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) March 18, 2022

Superb!

#LalithamSundaramOnHotstar : 3.5/5 A neat, cool breezy family drama with loads of feel good factor. @ManjuWarrier4 and all the supporting cast gives a superb performance #MadhuWarrier makes an impressive debut as director 👍❤️ #LalithamSundaram pic.twitter.com/rMvQ5TVBxC — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 18, 2022

Family Bonding!

പേര് പോലെ തന്നെ ലളിതം സുന്ദരം A feel good movie about family bonding love emotion ഇഷ്ടായി ❤️ Madhu warrier did great job#LalithamSundaramOnHotstar#manjuwarrier#bijumenon pic.twitter.com/NH53Zs19Eq — Chillu (@Chillu65537824) March 18, 2022

Well!

#LalithamSundaramOnHotstar is just like it’s name. An easy, breezy, beautiful family entertainer. All the actors have done well. — Sudeepa Nair (@NairSudeepa) March 18, 2022

Cute And Fantastic!

