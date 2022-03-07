Lalitham Sundaram marks the directorial debut of Manju Warrier’s brother Madhu Warrier. The upcoming Malayalam film starring Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and it promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer. The film produced under Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films’ banner will stream from March 18.

Watch The Trailer Of Lalitham Sundaram Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)