Team Liger is currently in the USA. They are shooting for the upcoming film in Los Angeles. The team often posts pictures on social media and treat their fans. The latest pic of the team features film’s lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, director Puri Jaggannadh and producer Charmme Kaur. The fabulous four is all smiles as they pose together and says ‘Helloooooooo from Los Angeles’.

The Fabulous Team Of Liger

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)