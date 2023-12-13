Kaithi is the first feature film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also known as LCU, followed by Vikram and Leo. During a recent press meet, actor Narain was asked to share an update on Kaithi 2. He confirmed that Kaithi 2 is the upcoming film in the LCU. However, there is another interesting fact. Before that, fans will get to watch a 10-minute short film connected with LCU, a collaboration between Narain and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor describes it as the ‘Beginning of LCU’. Karthi Confirms Dilli To Return With Kaithi Sequel.

Narain On Doing Short Film Connected With LCU

Naraien In Latest Pressmeet Says Before Kaithi2 There Will Be A 10 Minute Short Film Beginning Of Lcu 🥵🔥...#LokeshKanagaraj #Kaithi2 #Vikram #Rolex #Leo pic.twitter.com/KDotH9hMc8 — OTT Thankan 2.0 (@ott_thankan) December 13, 2023

