Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story is creating a storm on social media. The much-awaited movie which is directed by Sekhar Kammula released in theatres on September 24. Well, early reviews of the flick are out and we see mixed responses. Some are calling it an average movie whereas a few have tagged it a blockbuster. As per the trailer, the film looked high on emotions and dance. Check out what netizens have to say below. Love Story Trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Sizzling Chemistry Is the Highlight (Watch Video),

#LoveStory Worst of Shekar Kammula. Bar music and performances , this Kankar Rod movie Skip — Sampath (@_Sampath26) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Blockbuster 💥💥 Super 1St half ❤ Excellent Second Half 🔥🔥 Class Movie Tho #NagaChaitanya Mass Chupisthadu pakka 💥💥💥💥 Families Tho theatre's Housefulls avuthayi pakka 👍💥 — Balaji (@BaluPKfan) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory serious+emotional Lead pair @chay_akkineni and @Sai_Pallavi92 are the soul.Chaitu’s acting 👌bgm and songs 😍 sensitive topics raise chesaru but abruptly ended. One time watch! — akhil_maheshfan2 🔔 (@Maheshfan_1) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Overall an Average Emotional Love Story! NC and Sai Pallavi were great on the screen together! The life of the film is the Music and BGM. Movie had some good moments that were vintage SK but some repetitive scenes that were boring as well. Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2021

