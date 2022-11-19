The film Love Today, a Tamil rom-com, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, also starring him as the lead actor, released in theatres on November 4. The film produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. It is now set to be released in Telugu version as well. Sri Venkateswara Creations confirmed that the Telugu version of Love Today will hit the big screens on November 25. Love Today Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Drama!

Love Today Telugu Version Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)