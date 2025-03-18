Tamil movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, made waves after it crossed INR 100 crore at the box office in just 10 days. The comedy-drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and also the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. After a phenomenal run at the theatres, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release. Dragon is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2025. The Tail film will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The movie also features Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran and George Maryan. ’Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Confident Performance Fuels This Bumpy Ride That Has More Smoke Than Fire (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Dragon’ to Premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2025

