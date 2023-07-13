The upcoming Tamil movie Love is the remake of Khalid Rahman’s Malayalam film of the same name. This film features Bharath and Vani Bhojan as a quarrelsome couple whose marital life goes up for a toss due to unanticipated circumstances. It further spirals into a series of serious issues that leads to murder. Love, directed by RP Bala, promises to be a gripping murder mystery. The film is set to be released in theatres on July 28. Nani 30 Is Hi Nanna! Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Glimpse From Shouryuv’s Upcoming Family Entertainer Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Love Below:

