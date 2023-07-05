Maamannan, the political thriller, released in theatres on June 29 and it garnered positive reviews from the audience. The film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj has also been given thumbs by celebs, including Rajinikanth. The superstar praised Maamannan saying, “A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality.” He even praised performances of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil. Rajinikanth even invited the filmmaker to his residence and appreciated him for his work. Maamannan Box Office Collection Day 1: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu's Film Collects Rs 8.5 Crore in Tamil Nadu - Reports.

Superstar Rajinikanth On Maamannan

The Meet And Greet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)