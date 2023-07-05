Maamannan, the political thriller, released in theatres on June 29 and it garnered positive reviews from the audience. The film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj has also been given thumbs by celebs, including Rajinikanth. The superstar praised Maamannan saying, “A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality.” He even praised performances of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil. Rajinikanth even invited the filmmaker to his residence and appreciated him for his work. Maamannan Box Office Collection Day 1: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu's Film Collects Rs 8.5 Crore in Tamil Nadu - Reports.
Superstar Rajinikanth On Maamannan
சமத்துவத்தை வலியுறுத்தும் மாரி செல்வராஜின் ஒரு அருமையான படைப்பு. அவருக்கு எனது மனமார்ந்த பாராட்டுகள். மிகச் சிறப்பாக நடித்திருக்கும் வடிவேலு, உதயநிதி, பகத் பாசில் ஆகியோருக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துகள்.
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 4, 2023
The Meet And Greet
#Superstar @rajinikanth invited Dir @mari_selvaraj to his home and conveyed his appreciation for #MAAMANNAN @teamaimpr pic.twitter.com/EXqypz4prj
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 5, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)