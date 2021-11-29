Maanaadu, starring Silambarasa TR, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan, released in theatres on November 25 and it has opened to fantastic response from the audience. On the day of its release, many even declared this film to be a blockbuster. Well, the results are reflected at the box office. Within four days of its release, Maanaadu has managed to mint more than Rs 30 crore in TN. With the kind of momentum it is witnessing, very soon this Venkat Prabhu directorial will enter Rs 50 crore club.

Update On Maanaadu Box Office Collection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)