Maaran, starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. The crime thriller written and directed by Karthick Naren featured Dhanush as Mathimaaran, a crime reporter, who is fearless about speaking the truth. The expectations were sky-high from this film, however, it has turned out to be a bland movie, as per critics. Although Dhanush and other cast members’ performances in the film have been praised, the film couldn’t manage to leave an impact on the audience.

The Hindu – Maaran, by all means, looks like a terrible mish mash of scenes stitched together in a haphazard manner in order to meet the deadline. The promos for Maaran reminded us all that a pen is mightier than the sword. It is high time Karthick Naren puts it to use.

NDTV Movies – Dhanush's third straight direct-to-OTT platform release is a listless crime thriller that even the otherwise dependable actor can do little to salvage. Maaran, written and directed by Karthick Naren and streaming on Disney+Hotstar, is a muddled mish-mash of generic tropes that simply do not add up to a cohesive whole.

TOI – Maaran is his (Karthick Naren) weakest effort yet, one in which even his filmmaking style doesn't come to his help. And the writing is even more of a letdown.

India Today – Calling Maaran’s story cliched would be an understatement. Right from the start, you could guess every scene and by the time the conflict arises, you are already tired of watching this lifeless film.

FilmiBeat – Maaran is an ambitious investigative thriller that is let down by its generic storytelling and predictability. Dhanush's performance and the bearable second-half are the saving graces of this otherwise lackluster Karthick Naren directorial.

