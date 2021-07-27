A division bench of Madras High Court has granted relief to Thalapathy Vijay in the entry tax on his imported car case. It has stayed the single judge's order which adverse remarks against the actor and also levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for filing a plea "to avoid payment of entry tax" on a Rolls Royce Ghost car that was imported from England. It was done after Vijay's counsel promised that the actor will pay the remaining entry tax amount within a week.

