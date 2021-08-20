Here's an update on Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film Maestro. As of August 20, the makers revealed that the movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar. That's not it, as the trailer of the film along with release date will be out on August 23. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro is an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun.

Check It Out:

#Maestro - the official remake of blockbuster #Andhadhun is coming straight to Disney+ Hotstar. Trailer with release date out on August 23rd. pic.twitter.com/AYtKKS30M5 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 20, 2021

