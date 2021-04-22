The second wave of coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in India. The latest we hear is that superstar Mahesh Babu's stylist has tested positive for COVID-19 which has led the actor and his family to self-isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. Reportedly, the actor had come in contact with his personal stylist on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As soon as this news broke online, fans of the star started trending #StaySafeMaheshAnna. Here, check out the tweets below.

Stay Safe!

Yus!

Stay safe @urstrulyMahesh !! More power to you ❤️ #StaySafeMaheshAnna — Sateesh kumar (@uritisateeshku1) April 22, 2021

Get Well Soon!

All Will Be Well!

Yeah!

Indeed!

Mahesh Babu Garu Covid Tested Positive... Wishing Him Speedy Recovery, Get Well Soon Mahesh Babu Garu 🙏💐 🙏💐#StaySafeMaheshAnna pic.twitter.com/pLDMMg89aU — AjayKumar JSP✊️🇮🇳Jai Hindh🇮🇳 (AB- Blood Group) (@AjayGaddalaG) April 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)