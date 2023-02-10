Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. The power couple celebrates their 18th wedding anniversary today. The superstar has shared a lovely throwback picture on this special occasion to wish his wifey. Mahesh mentioned in his post, “18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG.” Mahesh Babu Pens Heartfelt Wish for Wife Namrata Shirodkar on Her 51st Birthday (View Post).

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Wedding Anniversary

18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/E1uHd2k7q5 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2023

