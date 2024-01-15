Namrata Shirodkar, wife of superstar Mahesh Babu, regularly updates about their lives on social media. From supporting her husband's latest release, Guntur Kaaram, to sharing glimpses of festive celebrations, she has done it all on Instagram. Recently, she posted a joyful photo featuring her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, her mother Vanita, her mother's sister Shilpa Shirodkar, and other close ones. Captioning the happy pictures, she wrote, "Happy Pongal & Happy Makar Sankranti♥️ Let the celebrations begin! 🎉 #GunturKaaram #AboutLastNight." Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu’s Wife Namrata Shirodkar Drops Stylish PIC of Actor Ahead of Film’s Release, Says ‘Let’s Rock It MB’.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post

