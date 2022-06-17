The biographical drama Major opened to positive response from the audience. Adivi Sesh essayed the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in this movie helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The Hindi version of this flick stands at a total of Rs 10.69 crore. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Film Is A Perfect Tribute To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Say Critics.

Major Box Office Collection

#Major [Week 2] Fri 36 lacs, Sat 63 lacs, Sun 85 lacs, Mon 31 lacs, Tue 31 lacs, Wed 31 lacs, Thu 29 lacs. Total: ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. Biz at a glance... ⭐ Week 1: ₹ 7.63 cr ⭐ Week 2: ₹ 3.06 cr Total: ₹ 10.69 cr pic.twitter.com/KuYNhs78sH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

