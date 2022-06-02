Just a day before the theatrical release of the film Major the makers have released a power-packed anthem titled “Jana Gana Mana”. The song has been crooned by Tojan Toby, music has been composed by Sricharan Pakala and Rajiv Bharadwaj has penned the lyrics. The video gives a glimpse Adivi Sesh’s character’s life as commanding officer of the Operation Black Tornado. Major Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Adivi Sesh’s Film.

Watch The Video Of The Song Jana Gana Mana Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)