On April 14, the makers treated with the first look poster of Mohanlal’s upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban. Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni not shared just the first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, but even confirmed that she’s a part of this film helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. This would also mark her debut in Mollywood. The actress tweeted saying, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of it.” Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Shares Killer First Look from Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Upcoming Film (View Poster).

Sonalee Kulkarn Joins Malaikottai Vaaliban

The Gorgeous Actress From Marathi Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

