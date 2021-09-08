Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan came together for a shoot for an ad in Mumbai at a studio. The actress shared the 'mandatory' BTS picture on her stories as their ad got unveiled today.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Malavika Mohanan's Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)