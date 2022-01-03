Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt took to social media today (January 3) to announce the sad demise of his father, MV Mani. Sharing a picture of his father, the actor wrote, “My Achan has passed away, please remember him in your prayers.” There were several industry members who offered condolences. Kunchacko Boban wrote ‘Prayers dear’, Gowri Nandha mentioned ‘Rest in peace’, Alphonse Puthren wrote ‘Prayers brother’, Shwetha Menon commented saying ‘Pranaaamam strength to you’.

Vinay Forrt’s Father MV Mani Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay Forrt (@vinayforrt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)