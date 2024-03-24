The first track, titled "Krishna" from Nivin Pauly's Malayalee From India, is finally out on Sunday, March 24. The song features the lead actors Nivin Pauly Anaswara Rajan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. In the song Nivin Pauly plays a love-stricken man who tries to win over a girl played by Anaswara Rajan in this hilarious romantic track. Dhyan Sreenivasan plays Nivin's friend, who helps him woo the woman. "Krishna" is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film Malayalee From India is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and will be released in the theatres on May 1, 2024. Malayalee From India To Release in Theatres on May 1! New Poster Featuring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan Unveiled.

Check Out the Song ”Krishna” Here:

