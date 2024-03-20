Malayalee From India is the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This marks his third directorial project after Queen and Jana Gana Mana. Unveiling the new poster featuring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan, the makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on May 1. The release date, coinciding with Labour Day, hints that Nivin and Dhyan’s characters may possibly be portraying the roles of labourers in this film. Malayalee From India: First Look Poster of Nivin Pauly-Dijo Jose Antony's Film Unveiled by the Makers (View Pic).

Malayalee From India Release Date

മെയ് ഒന്നിന് ലോകമെമ്പാടും 'മലയാളി from India' #MalayaleeFromIndia in theatres worldwide from May 1!! pic.twitter.com/Ii8PGcaSgM — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)