Unni Mukundan starrer Malikappuram which was released theatrically on December 30, 2022 continues to run successfully in the cinemas, now the makers has announced its OTT debut. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Malikappuram will start streaming on a popular OTT platform from February 15. Starring Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath, and others. As the blockbuster movie is gearing up for its 0TT release, the film is expected to reach a wider audience. Meppadiyan: Unni Mukundan Clarifies Why Manju Warrier Deleted Her Promo Post for His Film.

