Mamitha Baiju is enjoying the success of her Malayalam film Premalu, directed by Girish AD. A few weeks ago, she was mired in controversy after a video of her saying that she had to drop out of Bala's Vanangaan after she experienced stress on the film's sets went viral on social media. She had said that due to her lack of experience, she could not deliver a good performance and was later scolded and hit by Bala. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Mamitha mentioned that the viral clip only focussed on a small portion of what she was saying, and one would understand the context of what she meant when they see the whole interview. 'People never saw what I spoke before or after that,' said the actress. ‘He Used To Beat Me’! Mamitha Baiju Accuses Director Bala of Harassing Her on the Sets of Vanangaan.

Mamitha Baiju Breaks Silence On Vanangaan Controversy:

