After much speculation, official updates regarding Thalapathy 69 are finally here! A surprise announcement dropped by KVN Productions today (January 24) revealed that the title and first look of Thalapathy 69, touted to be Vijay's final acting venture, will be unveiled on January 26, Republic Day. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil film features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Narain, among others in important roles. Thalapathy 69 is reportedly scheduled for an October 26, 2025 release. ‘Thalapathy 69’ Release Date: Vijay’s Final Acting Venture Co-Starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date in October 2025?.

‘Thalapathy 69’ First Look To Be Out on January 26!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)