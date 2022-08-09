Mammootty has extended heartfelt wishes to Tollywood hunk Mahesh Babu on the occasion of his 47th birthday today. The Malayalam superstar shared a picture of the Tollywood hunk and wrote, “Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success.” 5 Times Tollywood’s Heartthrob Mahesh Babu Broke the Internet with His Cool Instagram Photos!

Mammootty’s Birthday Post For Mahesh Babu

Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu 😊 Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/27rn15HpLv — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 9, 2022

