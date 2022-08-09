Mahesh Babu, who has turned 47 today, has fans across the globe. He is the versatile and one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema. It was in 1979 when he first ventured into films as a child artist and then went on to do many more movies. In 2001, he achieved his breakthrough with the film Murari and then there has been no turning around. The actor has delivered numerous hits such as Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, among others. Mahesh Babu Sports Moustache in New Picture Clicked by Son Gautam While Holidaying in Switzerland!

Apart from enjoying Mahesh Babu’s performances on the big screens, fans often wait for him to put up intriguing posts on Instagram. The minute he shares any posts, especially his pictures, it sets internet on fire. Many of his cool picture posts have broken the internet. It doesn’t take much time for it to go viral across social media platforms. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s check out the Tollywood heartthrob’s cool Insta photos that broke the internet. Mahesh Babu Shares Selfie With Wife Namrata Shirodkar and Kids as They Hit Road Trip to Italy.

Handsome As Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Monochrome Pics Are Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

That Charming Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Tollywood’s Heartthrob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Cool And Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

