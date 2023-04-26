Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya breathed his last on April 26. Aged 76, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The cause of his demise is been cited as brain haemorrhage. Innocent Dies at 75: Actor's Demise Caused By COVID-19-Related Respiratory Issues and Multiple Organ Failure, Hospital Issues Statement.

Mamukkoya Dies At 76

Veteran actor Mamukkoya, 76, passes away in Kozhikode https://t.co/NOiqTOSvD6 #Mamukkoya — Mathrubhumi English (@mathrubhumieng) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)