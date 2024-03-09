Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, among others, is a global success. In less than two weeks, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Now, Amul Topical celebrated the success of the Malayalam survival thriller by sharing a quirky poster online. Amul called the film 'ManjAMUL Boys'. So creative! Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide in 12 Days but It’s Not Fastest To Reach There; Check Out Malayalam Films That Entered the Club Before.

Amul Pays Goes Creative For Manjummel Boys

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)