Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's upcoming project is titled Malaikottai Valiban. The actor-director duo revealed the first look and title of their movie today. To note, this is the first time the two legends have collaborated with each other for a flick. Vidyut Jammwal to Play the Villain in Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film – Reports.

Mohanlal in Malaikottai Valiban:

Presenting to you the title of my upcoming movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery - 'Malaikottai Valiban'#MalaikottaiValiban pic.twitter.com/tPOAD3KSiv — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 23, 2022

