It's Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra's wedding anniversary. They have completed 35 years of togetherness. To make the day a special one, the superstar has come up with an adorable note for his darling wife and a picture. Mohanlal shared a picture with cute caption, "From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship!". Mohanlal and Wife Suchitra Enjoy Cherry Blossom in Japan; Check Out the Dreamy Pic Shared by the Mollywood Superstar.

Check The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

