Mohanlal has dropped a cool and handsome picture of himself. Clicked by Aniesh Upaasana, Mohanlal slayed his look with a perfect sunglass and black outfit. On the work front, the Drishyam 2 actor will be seen in Aaraattu, Marakkar, 12th Man, etc.

Check Out Mohanlal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)