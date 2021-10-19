The Malayalam movie Dasharatham had released on October 19, 1989. It is regarded as one of the masterpieces directed by ace filmmaker Sibi Malayil. It starred Mohanlal aka Lalettan in the lead as Rajiv Menon, a rich lad who is an alcoholic and has no aim in life. It also featured Rekha, Murali, Nedumudi Venu, Sukumari, among others in key roles. Fans are not just celebrating the success of the film and it completing 32 years, but even lauding the makers for making a film based on surrogacy and that too three decades ago. One of the Twitter users using the hashtag #32YearsOfDasharatham mentioned in his tweet, ‘making a movie under a unusual  concept like artificial insemination and making it a master piece is not everyone's cup of tea’.

