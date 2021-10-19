The Malayalam movie Dasharatham had released on October 19, 1989. It is regarded as one of the masterpieces directed by ace filmmaker Sibi Malayil. It starred Mohanlal aka Lalettan in the lead as Rajiv Menon, a rich lad who is an alcoholic and has no aim in life. It also featured Rekha, Murali, Nedumudi Venu, Sukumari, among others in key roles. Fans are not just celebrating the success of the film and it completing 32 years, but even lauding the makers for making a film based on surrogacy and that too three decades ago. One of the Twitter users using the hashtag #32YearsOfDasharatham mentioned in his tweet, ‘making a movie under a unusual concept like artificial insemination and making it a master piece is not everyone's cup of tea’.

32 Years Of Dasharatham

Making a Movie Under a Unusual Concept like Artificial Insimenation & Making it a Master peice Is Not Everyone's Cup of Tea 🤏😎@Mohanlal | #Drishyam2 #32YearsOfDasharatham — CHEKUTHAN (@___v_i_v_i____) October 19, 2021

All Praises For Lalettan’s

A Path Breaking Film

A path breaking film which came with the concept of artificial insemination at the year of 1989. Way ahead of time 🙏♥️ Pure masterclass performance from Lalettan ❤️#32YearsOfDasharatham@Mohanlal #Mohanlal #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/tkJZqfx4gz — Raajavintemakan MFC (@MohanlalRNMFC) October 19, 2021

The Cast

The Song "Mandharacheppundo" Was A Hit

Lalettan As Rajiv Menon

Doubt if Lalettan can ever "better" his act as Rajiv Menon in this film.. Virtually impossible, he was that Brilliant...😮💯#32YearsOfDasharatham@Mohanlal || #Mohanlal || #Drishyam2 .... pic.twitter.com/uYWS42BFfU — jsv666 (@jsv2255) October 19, 2021

Bravo Team Dasharatham

This movie is the best example why malayalam film industry is world's ahead of any other industry in India. The pure emotions portrayed by all the actors makes this a masterpiece beyond comparison...♥️♥️♥️#32YearsOfDasharatham@Mohanlal ||#Mohanlal|| #Drishyam2. pic.twitter.com/7X3MwhBYL3 — 𝙑𝙮𝙨𝙝𝙣𝙖𝙫  (@Vyshnav_LFA) October 19, 2021

