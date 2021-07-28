Methil Devika has confirmed that she has sent a divorce notice through her lawyer to husband and actor-turned-MLA Mukesh. While interacting on Tuesday (July 27) with the media, she also made it clear that she has not raised any domestic violence charges against him in the notice. This was Mukesh's second marriage.

"I do not want to air the reasons for the divorce in public. I have not said anything against Mukesh in bad taste. Divorcing an individual is purely a personal decision. I wouldn’t say that Mukesh is a good husband," she said, as reported by New Indian Express.

Mukesh and Methil Devika Part Ways:

