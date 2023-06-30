Allari Naresh’s 62nd film has been announced on the occasion of his birthday today. He has teamed up with director Subbu Mangadevi for an emotional drama. Tentatively titled as N62, the announcement video shows how the filmmaker narrates the lead actor the story and later the technicians involved are introduced. The shooting of the film will commence from September end. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan to Reunite in Director Magizh Thirumeni's Upcoming Film - Reports.

N62 Announcement Video

