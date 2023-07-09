Tovino Thomas' new vibrant poster for his upcoming film Nadikar Thilakam displays his new avatar in which he can be seen with a side swept hairstyle and multi-coloured shirt, exposing his chest and torso. He also shared an announcement with the poster saying the film will begin shooting from July 11! The film will release in 2024 and also stars Soubin Shahir. Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas Shines as a Superstar in Funky Animal Print Clothing in This New Look.

Check Out Poster and Announcement:

Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! 🎥✨ We're thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for "Nadikar Thilakam" begins on July 11, 2023! Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world… pic.twitter.com/tFb2jXLBOg — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) July 9, 2023

