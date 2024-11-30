Nagarjuna Akkineni is in high spirits as his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, as they both prepare for their weddings. With the internet buzzing with two marriage updates, Nagarjuna is also making headlines for a new luxury car. In viral photos and videos, he is seen proudly showing off his maroon Lexus LM MPV. Recently, he was spotted at the RTA office in Khairatabad, registering the vehicle. Reports suggest that this luxurious car is a gift for his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. The Lexus LM MPV is a hybrid-electric vehicle priced at INR. 2.5 crores, designed to reduce carbon emissions and support a carbon-neutral footprint. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Check Out Couple’s Pics From Their Haldi Ceremony and Mangala Snanam!.

Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding, Nagarjuna Akkineni Purchases Lexus LM MPV Worth INR 2.5 Crore

King Nag at RTA office for his latest #Lexus registration #Nagarjuna 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/uB2cJ5d8Fg — Nag Mama Rocks (@SravanPk4) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)