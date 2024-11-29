Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024. Ahead of the big day, photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced online. The couple looks happy and radiant during their haldi ceremony and mangala snanam in Hyderabad. In the first photo, both Sobhita and Chay look mesmerising in traditional attire. In other stills, the bride-to-be is seen performing the mangala snanam ritual, also known as the wedding shower. This age-old custom, significant in Tamil Hindu weddings, symbolises the cleansing and preparation of the bride and groom for their upcoming marriage. Check out their stunning pictures here. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Rights Sold to Netflix for INR 50 Crore – Reports.

Photos of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya From Pre-Wedding Festivities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)