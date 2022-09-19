Young and upcoming actor Naslen, known for his performances in movies like Home, Jo & Jo and the recent Makal, has put up a video on his Instagram. In the video, he is seen informing his followers of a fake Facebook handle made in his name that has been putting some derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And the actor is being blamed for what the fakester has been doing. So he requests his followers to understand what the truth is and not to harass him and his family for what the handle has been putting up. #Home Movie Review: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi Impress in a Feel-Good Family Drama With Poignant Moments (LatestLY Exclusive).

