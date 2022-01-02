Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have ringed in New Year 2022 in the most beautiful manner. The duo celebrated New Year at Burj Khalifa and even shared pictures and video from there. Vignesh shared a post and captioned it as, “Happy new year to each & every beautiful soul out there! 2022 will be more peaceful, happy , successful , blessed & a remarkable year in everyone’s lives !!”

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

New Year 2022 Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

