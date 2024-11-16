As Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is set to premiere on November 18, 2024, coinciding with her 40th birthday, the actress has addressed a legal dispute with actor Dhanush. The documentary, which chronicles her personal life, career and the controversies surrounding her, has sparked a legal battle due to Dhanush’s refusal to grant permission for the use of clips from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The ‘Lady Superstar’ has now responded to his legal notice, with a INR 10 crore compensation, with an open letter. ‘Nayanthara–Beyond the Fairy Tale’ Trailer: From ‘Jawan’ Glimpse to Her Wedding With Vignesh Shivan, Lady Superstar’s Journey Unveiled in Netflix Documentary (Watch Video).

Nayanthara vs Dhanush’s Legal Battle

In an open letter to Dhanush, Nayanthara expressed her frustration, stating that his actions were harming not only her and her partner, Vignesh Shivan, but also the entire team that worked on the documentary. “The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project.” She also added, “After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests.” ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ First Look Released! Documentary on Actress and Her Husband Vignesh Shivan to Premiere on THIS Date on Netflix.

Nayanthara’s Open Letter To Dhanush

Nayanthara’s letter also mentioned about the legal notice Dhanush sent after the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale was released. He questioned the use of a brief 3-second behind-the-scenes clip, which had already been publicly shared on social media. She criticised his demands for INR 10 crore in damages, calling it an “all-time low” and a reflection of his character. She said, “What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character.”

Despite multiple requests over two years, Dhanush declined to allow the inclusion of songs or visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

