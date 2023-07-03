Nayanthara, who has numerous projects lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan led film Jawan, is reportedly teaming up with YouTuber Dude Vicky. As per a report in Chennai Times, the Lady Superstar would be headlining the YouTuber’s film, marking his directorial debut, under Prince Pictures banner. It is also said that it is a women centric movie and the project is expected to go floors in this month with a puja ceremony happening on July 14. Producer Lakshman Kumar confirmed saying that this film is helmed by Dude Vicky. However, an official announcement on this project is awaited from the makers. Jawan: Is Teaser for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee-Nayanthara Film Arriving on July 7? Here's What We Know!

