Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara, is all set to release on September 7, though we are still away from a good teaser or trailer after that scintillating first look glimpse that came an year ago. According Bollywood Hungama, the teaser for SRK's movie will be released next month on July 7. However, as per a source close to the production company, this isn't true and the dates are still being worked around to release the promo at the right time. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and helmed by Atlee. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans With a Monochrome Pic As His Face Is Not Visible in the Upcoming Film’s Poster.

Check Out Title Announcement Video of Jawan:

