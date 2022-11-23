Here’s the best treat for all fans of Naga Chaitanya on the occasion of his 36th birthday today. The title and first look poster of NC22, which was the tentative title of Venkat Prabhu’s directorial, has been shared. The filmmaker revealed that NC22 has been titled as Custody and its tagline is Mahatma Gandhi’s quote, ‘You must be the change you wish to see in the world’. The actor’s character looks fearless and all bruised as the policemen take him in their ‘custody’. NC22: Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty’s Film Goes On Floors; Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan Join The Pooja Ceremony (View Pics).

NC22 Title And First Look Poster

