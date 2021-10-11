Nedumudi Venu was one of the finest gems of Malayalam Cinema. The legend breathed his last on Tuesday (October 11). He was 73. The veteran actor had acted in more than 500 films and has done a varied range of roles. Jai Bhim actor Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter and mourned demise of the National award-winning Malayalam actor and wrote, "From my childhood days, looked up to Venu sir for his craft and his contribution to cinema! May his legacy inspire the future generations too!!"

Check Out Suriya Sivakumar's Tweet Below:

From my childhood days, looked up to Venu sir for his craft and his contribution to cinema! May his legacy inspire the future generations too!!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xJ6JxTOyG5 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 11, 2021

