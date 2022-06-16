Nenjuku Needhi is all set to have its OTT premiere on SonyLIV on June 23. Earlier, the political-drama was released in theatres on May 20 and received positive response from the critics. Nenjuku Needhi stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran and Shivani Rajasekhar in key roles. Nenjuku Needhi Movie Review: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Tamil Remake of Article 15 Impresses the Critics.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)