Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly steals the spotlight in a stunning orange fit and flare dress. Its tea-length cut and sweetheart neckline accentuate her elegant figure. This dress undoubtedly emerges as a wardrobe essential for the upcoming seasons of spring and summer. To complement the gorgeous ensemble, the actress accessorises with nude pumps, gold rings, and dangling earrings. Her flawless makeup features a dewy base, complemented by a peach blush and hints of peach on her eyes, and cheeks, enhancing her natural beauty. With her flowing locks left loose, Tamannaah looks elegant, completing the charming look with effortless grace. Tamannaah Bhatia Oozes Oomph in Black and White Corset Top With Deep Plunging Neckline and Long Black Skirt (See Pics).

View Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

