Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated film OG, directed by Sujeeth Power, is scheduled for release on September 27. Titled OG, also known as They Call Him OG, the action-packed thriller features Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around Ojas Gambheera, a former mob boss who reemerges after a decade-long absence from Mumbai's underworld, intent on seeking vengeance against crime lords. Emraan Hashmi in OG: Tiger 3 Actor to Play a 'Badass' in Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film.

OG To Hit Theatres On September 27:

