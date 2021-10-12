Oh Manapenne! trailer is out! The Tamil romantic-comedy film stars Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavanishankar, Ashwin Kumar, Anbuthasan, Abishek Kumar, Venuu Arvind and Anish Kuruvilla. The trailer looks fun and promises some real sweet scenes. The movie is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on October 22.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)